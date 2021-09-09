Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Prescient’ Halloween Sequels Show ‘Evil Is Seemingly Winning a Bit Lately’ in America

Speaking of her latest turn as boogieman slayer in Halloween Kills, Kamala Harris fangirl, gun control pusher, and Planned Parenthood telehealth spokeswoman Jamie Lee Curtis insisted that her latest bouts with villain Michael Meyers are “prescient” because the movies are an allegory about how “evil is winning.”

The 63-year-old star said she returned to the Laurie Strode role because of the high caliber of writing in the re-booted 2018 Halloween release. Screenwriters David Gordon Green, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride went “deeper” with the theme and were “prescient,” Curtis exclaimed.

“It was prescient, because what David and Dan and company figured out was that we were on the verge of a wave of women coming into their own understanding of trauma,” Curtis said, claiming that the film succeeded because it fit in with the #MeToo movement that was springing up at the time.

Curtis appeared as the victim of the malevolent Michael Meyers in the first Halloween slasher film in 1978, and she reprises her role as Laurie Strode once again for Halloween Kills, slated to open on October 15.

The True Lies star, who appeared in several of the Halloween films since 1978, spoke about the movies with the international press Wednesday ahead of the latest shocker’s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, the Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Curtis went on to say that Halloween Kills may also be a hit because it features an undercurrent of the times in which we now live. “There’s a line in Halloween Kills that goes, ‘The system is broken,'” she said. “Well, you know, the system is broken all over the world and people are rising up all over the world in collective rage against the machine and unjust systems.”

She also told the media that the next and final Halloween due out in 2022 is also paying mind to the times.

“We’re a divided world, and in America, we’re a divided country — and I think evil is seemingly winning a bit lately,” Curtis expounded. “That doesn’t mean it’s going to always happen, but evil has seemingly won many times throughout history. And I hope that this film is as much a mirror to the world as it is an entertainment for people who love movies.”

Curtis has spent some of her off-the-set time pushing for a variety of left-wing political causes. The Halloween star recently worked to push for gun control, happily became a spokesperson for abortion mill operator Planned Parenthood, and during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, Curtis stood on the side of fabulist Christine Blasey Ford and her wild and unsupported accusations against the judge.

If there is any indication as to what “evil” Curtis thinks is winning in the country, she gave fans a big hint to that in 2018 when she cried that she is “scared every day to live in America” because of Donald Trump and his supporters.

