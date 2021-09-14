‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Jim Breuer Cancels Performances over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Enslaved to the System’

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Jim Breuer has cancelled two upcoming performances after the venues demanded that all ticketholders show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Jim Breuer announced on Facebook Live that he is withdrawing from stand-up engagements at the Wellmont Theater in New Jersey and the Royal Oak Music Theater in Michigan. “I’m not apologizing,” he said. “I will not do a show where they force you to come out and laugh and the only way you can do that is that you need to get a shot? No!”

Breuer also called out virtue-signaling Hollywood stars.

“You may be a big celebrity,” he said. “But you know what? That doesn’t mean you’re moral. It doesn’t mean you’re smart. It doesn’t mean you’re a good person. All that means is you’re a slave to this [money]. You’re a slave to vanity. You’re a slave to the dictatorship to keep you on top of the mountain.”

The Half Baked actor and comedian famously impersonated Joe Pesci and played “Goat Boy” on SNL.

In the video, Breuer elaborated that he is cancelling the performances “due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccinations,” according to a report from NBC News.

“I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money.”

Breuer’s announcement comes after fellow comedian Patton Oswalt canceled performances in Florida and Utah for the opposite reason — after venues refused to mandate vaccinations for all audiences. Oswalt claimed the venues in question lacked “sanity” when it comes to the pandemic.

