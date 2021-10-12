Dwayne Johnson Admits He Doesn’t ‘Know the First Thing About Politics’ While Teasing a Possible 2024 White House Run

Joe Biden and Black Lives Matter-backing actor and former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he may run for President of the United States in the future but admitted that he doesn’t “know the first thing about politics” or “policy.”

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson said that when it comes to the idea of running for president, he has talked to people in politics and conducted “a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future.”

The Young Rock and Fast and Furious star said “indicators are all very positive — in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028.”

While Dwayne Johnson is not ruling out a presidential run in the future, he also admitted his own shortcomings, stating that he doesn’t know “the first thing about politics.”

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy,” the Jumanji star said. “I care deeply about our country. I care about every fucking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them.”

“And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate,” he added. “That’s where I am today.”

Johnson did not clarify under which Party he would run, the actor has previously backed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president and vice president ahead of the November 2020 election.

Watch below:

He made headlines last summer after backing Black Lives Matter and hammering President Donald Trump amid violence over the police involved death of George Floyd.

Watch below:

Earlier this year, the actor said he would “consider” a presidential run because he has a fundamental “ambition to unite our country.”

“I have a goal, and an interest and an ambition to unite our country,” he said at the time. “If this is what the people want, then I will do that.”

Actor Matthew McConaughey has also spent months hinting at jumping into politics, with a possible run for Texas governor. Earlier this month, the Dazed and Confused star bashed pro-life legislation in the Lone Star State, and praised on former Texas Democrat representative and failed presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.