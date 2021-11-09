Nolte: Disney Yanks Its Only ‘Star War’ Movie from Production Schedule

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was scheduled to start production next year and hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

Disney just yanked it off the production schedule.

Lol.

The claim is that Rogue Squadron’s director and co-writer, Patty Jenkins, is just too darn busy.

Don’t you believe it.

It is not as though Jenkins suddenly got pregnant or something. When she signed on for Star Wars, the idea was for her to finish her Wonder Woman trilogy after completing Rogue Squadron. Now she’s going to start working on Wonder Woman 3.

What this means is that Disney currently has no Star Wars feature films scheduled, which is a failure almost beyond comprehension.

The most recent Star Wars movie, the dreadful Rise of Skywalker, is already two years old, and Disney’s got nothing scheduled. Nothing but TV shows.

Let me repeat: Disney owns Star Wars, and there are no feature films on the schedule, just a bunch of talk-talk-talk about development.

Allow me to speculate…

My guess is that Disney’s already poured millions into developing Rogue Squadron, but after Eternals opened this last weekend to terrible reviews, weak box office, and an indifferent public, they hit the panic button.

As a film franchise, Star Wars — which was once the most universally-beloved movie franchise in history — is damaged, maybe fatally, by producer Kathleen Kennedy’s woketardery. The strident feminism, Marxism, and taking a shit all over the Jedis (cuz they’re mostly guys)—and then there was the dullest lead character in movie history: Rey the Mary Sue of all Mary Sues, who’s so perfect she hardly registered.

And now, Disney’s woketard Eternals is in trouble, which means Marvel is in trouble. So Disney probably looked at Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron — and you just know she was gonna woke the shit out of that — and blinked.

Disney has three golden geese that keep producing those golden eggs: Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel.

Star Wars is already damaged beyond belief. One more woke chapter, and it’s doomed. The only way Star Wars will recover is with a good old-fashioned adventure story free of Woke Nazism.

Pixar is in trouble because, for the last year, Disney has relegated this cherished brand to the status of a television movie. Everything’s been released on Disney+.

Marvel is on the bubble. Everything after Avengers: Endgame feels anti-climactic; they lost their most appealing stars, and the first experiment in woketardery with Eternals is not only looking like a box office disappointment but a potential brand killer. One of the reasons Marvel had a perfect batting average is that audiences trusted the brand to deliver. Well, Black Widow wasn’t so hot, Eternals is dreadful, everyone hates woke, and Disney promised a woketard the Marvel Universe.

Maybe that wasn’t such a good idea?

Considering the ongoing, growing, and long overdue woke backlash (see: Virginia), Disney’s decision to “delay” what was almost certainly going to be Woke Squadron is a good idea.

