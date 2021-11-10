Reports: Actor Ingo Rademacher Leaving ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ Following Transgender Controversy

Longtime General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher is reportedly leaving the ABC daytime soap opera after co-stars complained that he shared a social media post referring to transgender Biden administration official Rachel Levine as a “dude.”

Ingo Rademacher is no longer part of the General Hospital cast and will make his final appearance on November 22, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. He was let go after not complying with the production’s COVID vaccine mandate, anonymous sources told The Reporter.

Earlier this week, the actor expressed his support for “medical freedom” in an Instagram post, using the hashtag #nomandates.

Rademacher, who has played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the soap opera since 1996, got into trouble with two co-stars after he shared a post by conservative podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey. The post featured photos of Rachel Levine and Virginia’s new lieutenant governor Winsome Sears (R).

“Hello, and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is an empowering woman, and the woman on the right is a white supremacist,” Stuckey tweeted.

Hello, and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is an empowering woman, and the woman on the right is a white supremacist. pic.twitter.com/oEabUXVe69 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 4, 2021

General Hospital stars Nancy Lee Grahn and Cassandra James objected to the “transphobic” post. James, who is a male-to-female transgender, called it a form of “violence.”

“I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor,” tweeted James. “Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family.“

James added: “Misgendering trans folks is violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us.”

Grahn followed up by saying Rademacher was no longer part of the cast.

“The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast,” Grahn tweeted. “Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar @cassandrajames_ & the trans community.”

The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast. Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar, @cassandrajames_, & the trans community. https://t.co/pjj6FzEncg — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) November 8, 2021

In an Instagram post on Monday, Rademacher apologized for sharing the word “dude” when referring to Rachel Levine. He also complimented his transgender co-star Cassandra James.

But he also reiterated his belief that transgender women aren’t women.

“I don’t think it’s okay to call a transgender an ’empowered woman’ because where does that leave women?” he asked.

