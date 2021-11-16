Country Star Morgan Wallen Announces 8-Month Comeback Tour

Morgan Wallen announced a list of dates Tuesday that will comprise a nearly eight-month headlining tour taking him to arenas and amphitheaters in 46 cities around the country.

Variety reports the tour starts Feb. 3 in Evansville, Indiana, and wraps up Sept. 24 at L.A.’s Staples Center. Stops in-between include gigs at New York’s Madison Square Garden Feb. 9 and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on March 17.

The ambitious road trip comes nine months after the country music star was dropped from radio networks and major streaming platforms after a published video showed the singer using the N-word after a night out with his friends.

As Breitbart News reported, in a video apparently shot by Wallen’s neighbor, he can be seen and heard returning to his Nashville home after an evening partying with friends. Wallen says goodbye to them while referring to one with the racial slur.

Radio network Cumulus Media reacted by immediately removing Wallen from the playlists of its more than 400 stations. The singer’s music also disappeared from Spotify’s Hot Country Songs playlist and Apple Music’s Today’s Country, although many fans stood by him.

Wallen was subsequently disqualified by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) from future awards. Last week, he posted a message declaring he is thankful for his “blessings” on the night of the Country Music Awards (CMAs), which barred him from attending and awarded nothing to his bestselling album Dangerous. Wallen told his fans he would not be discouraged by his momentary cancellation: “Tomorrow morning will be no different. I love y’all.”

I wake up every morning and thank the Lord for my blessings. Tomorrow morning will be no different. I love y’all — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 11, 2021

During an interview this summer with Good Morning America, Wallen said he checked into rehab for 30 days and donated approximately $500,000 from his spiking album sales to the Black Music Action Coalition.