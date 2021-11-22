J.K. Rowling Rips Trans Radicals: Prove You Aren’t a Threat to Women, ‘Stop Stalking and Threatening Us’

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling slammed transgender radicals after her family was doxxed, and said the best way left-wing activists can “prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

Rowling said Monday that her “family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible.”

The author — who has relentlessly been attacked by transgender activists for acknowledging biological facts regarding sex — also thanked Scotland police “for their support and assistance in this matter,” and implored anyone who posted the image of her home with the address visible to delete it.

“I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it,” Rowling wrote.

The author went on to list several feminist activists and other women who have been under attack after speaking out against transgender issues invading women’s rights.

“Over the last few years I’ve watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others, including women who have no public profile,” she wrote.

Rowling added that the women who contacted her to relate their experiences “have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.”

“None of these women are protected in the way I am,” she said. “They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex.”

“I have to assume that @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_ thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights. They should have reflected on the fact that,” Rowling added.

The author then revealed that she has “received so many death threats I could paper the house with them.”

“Perhaps — and I’m just throwing this out there — the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us,” Rowling suggested.

While Rowling herself is an ardent liberal and a self-professed feminist, she has nonetheless been under attack by radical left-wing and transgender activists ever since suggesting last year that only women can menstruate.

