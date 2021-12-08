Report: Jussie Smollett Seen Partying with One of His ‘Attackers’ 10 Days Before

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett was seen partying with Abel Osundairo, one of the two Nigerian brothers who say he paid them to stage a racist, homophobic attack on him by supposed Trump supporters in Chicago just ten days afterward.

PICTURED: Jussie Smollett with one of the Nigerian brothers partying days before 'hoax' attack | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/aNQGrNQuFE — Charles Stewart (@StewartTVNews) December 8, 2021

Smollett is currently on trial for felony disorderly conduct related to the allegedly fake attack, which he appeared to have staged in early 2019, and which garnered sympathy from Democrats and Hollywood stars before being exposed as a fraud.

The UK Daily Mail reported:

Pictures have surfaced of Jussie Smollett partying in clubs with Abel Osundairo, one of the Nigerian brothers who attacked him on January 29, 2019 in an allegedly fake race hate attack, days before the stunt. The photos show Jussie with Abimbola – who is referred to as Abel or Bola – but the pictures do not include his brother, Olabinjo (Ola) Osundairo. They were taken in the days and weeks before the January 29 attack that the brothers say Jussie orchestrated to raise his profile.

TMZ, which originally obtained the photos, reported:

One pic shows Jussie with Bola mere days before the incident — they were together, with a third guy, at the Electric Hotel in Chicago on Jan. 19, 2019 … and everyone looked chummy. Another shot shows Bola and Jussie yet again, this time on Sept. 28, 2018, when they hit up LiqrBox. They also recorded a video together while in the Chicago hotspot. There’s yet another photo of Jussie and Bola from July 2018 at Joy District Chicago. Interestingly, Bola’s brother, Ola, isn’t in any of the pics. Jussie testified this week Ola weirded him out as he got to know both of them.

Smollett, who took the stand in his own defense in what critics said was a desperate attempt to earn sympathy from the jury, also testified that he and Abel Osundairo met at a Chicago bathhouse, where they did drugs and had sexual contact.

The Osundairo brothers turned on Smollett and testified for the prosecution, which rested its case last week in the trial.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.