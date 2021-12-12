Miss South Africa Wins 2nd Runner-up at Miss Universe After Defying Anti-Israel BDS Campaign

Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane finished second runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday evening after defying calls by anti-Israel groups to boycott the competition, which was held in the Israeli resort town of Eilat, Israel.

South Africa: Choose courage over comfort in every opportunity they get. Video courtesy of Miss Universe/Twitter#70thMissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 LIVE: https://t.co/7QMechwrHD pic.twitter.com/eXM2E7FRvE — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 13, 2021

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, an early favorite, took the top spot as Miss Universe, with Miss Paraguay as first runner-up.

Mswane said earlier that she had been “to hell and back” over her decision to compete in Israel, after anti-Israel groups in South Africa affiliated with the global “boycott, divestment, sanctions” (BDS) movement — which has been called antisemitic, for singling out Israel alone for criticism — put intense pressure on her to withdraw.

Even the South African government withdrew its support for her candidacy.

But Mswane stressed dialogue over conflict — a theme that played out on Sunday with the participation of several Arab countries in the competition, and the surprising first-ever visit of an Israeli prime minister to the United Arab Emirates.

Her strong finish in the competition vindicates her decision to compete — and puts the South African government in an awkward position: it cannot congratulate her for her success without noting that it did everything to stand in her way.

