LAPD: Rapper J $tash Kills Girlfriend, Shoots Himself in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Rapper J $tash murdered his girlfriend and then shot himself on New Year’s Day as the woman’s three children sat in another room, according to the LAPD.

The rapper and Jeanette Gallegos were reportedly in a relationship for about a year and were living together in Los Angeles where the reported murder-suicide took place.

Los Angeles Police Lieutenant Derrick Alfred said that Gallegos and the rapper, who’s real name is Justin Joseph — both 28 years old — were found dead in the home after police were called to the residence on a domestic disturbance call.

Inside the home, police found three children, aged seven, nine and eleven, outside the home and the deceased adults locked in a bedroom inside. The children had reportedly called their grandmother who urged them to call the police.

“The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” an LAPD spokesman said, according to People.

“Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,” Lt. Derrick Alfred said on Jan. 1.

The children, none of whom are related to the rapper, were placed with relatives after the incident and were uninjured.

“With a heavy heart my sister passed away Jan 1, 2022. A tragic and unexpected loss for my family & nephews God has gained another angel,” the murder victim’s sister, Erika Chavez, wrote of her deceased sister.

“My sister was full of life, she was the sweetest most caring person, always there for everyone who needed her. Her favorite quote ‘live today because tomorrow is not promised,” Chavez added.

