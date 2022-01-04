NBC Cancels ‘Late Night’ After Seth Meyers Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

Jan. 4 (UPI) — Seth Meyers announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has canceled his talkshow Late Night for the remainder of the week as a result.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!),” Meyers said on Twitter.

“We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!” he continued.

Meyers hosted Monday’s edition of Late Night on NBC, which featured This is Us stars Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz along with David Byrne.

Meyers conducted the interviews virtually.

Jimmy Fallon, who hosts NBC’s The Tonight Show, announced on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 during his holiday break. Fallon went back to hosting The Tonight Show on Monday.

Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe announced in November the birth of a baby girl named Adelaide.