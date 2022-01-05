Trans ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Amy Schneider Robbed at Gunpoint in Oakland

Reigning Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in Oakland, California, with the thieves making off with the record breaker’s phone, credit cards, and ID.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Schneider, whom the media has dubbed the game show’s “highest-earning female contestant,” announced his phone, ID, and credit cards were all stolen over the weekend.

“I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything,” tweeted Schneider.

“So, I doubt I’ll even start writing tonight’s game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up. Thanks for your patience!” Schneider added.

So, I doubt I'll even start writing tonight's game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up. Thanks for your patience! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 4, 2022

In a statement, a spokesperson for the show publicly offered Schneider support.

“We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity,” the spokesperson said.

Police in Oakland confirmed to NBC News that they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday afternoon and did not name the victim.

“Candace Kea, a police spokesperson, told NBC News in an email that two people, one armed, fled after robbing the victim of ‘personal belongings,'” reported the outlet.

A local paper in the Democrat-run city reported just days ago that gun-related crimes are on the rise across Oakland. The city ended 2021 with 134 homicides — shootings, carjackings, and assaults rose significantly last year.

Schneider became the first transgender contestant of Jeopardy! to qualify for the show’s “Tournament of Champions” last December, winning 10 consecutive games after taking home $380,200. Schneider has earned a grand total of $897,600 in Jeopardy! winnings so far.

Thank you for your thoughtful message, Amy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xj02Jd8Nkm — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 26, 2021

In a November Twitter thread, Schneider, who wore a transgender flag pin on the show, said he wanted to be known for “other things” and did not want to known just for being transgender.

“I didn’t want to make too much about being trans, at least in the context of the show,” wrote Schneider. “I am a trans woman, and I’m proud of that fact, but I’m a lot of other things, too!”

“The fact is, I don’t actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor. But I also didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret.”