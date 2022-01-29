Pat Sajak Appears to Mock Neil Young’s Spotify Protest with Threat to Pull ‘Sajak Sings Sinatra’

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak appears to be poking fun at rocker Neil Young’s Spotify protest, joking that he intends to pull “Pat Sajak’s Yodeling Favorites” from the streaming service.

In a humorous tweet Friday, Sajak said he also wants to pull “Sajak Sings Sinatra” from Spotify.

I’m pulling both “Sajak Sings Sinatra” and “Pat Sajak’s Yodeling Favorites” from Spotify. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 28, 2022

Neil Young raised a ruckus this week when he demanded his music be removed from Spotify in protest over the streamer’s partnership with Joe Rogan. In response, Spotify removed Young’s music from its service.

In his since-deleted letter posted to his website, the Grammy-winning Young told his management team and record label he believed Spotify was allowing the spread of “fake information about vaccines” by giving Rogan a platform.

Young threw down the gauntlet: “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Fellow septuagenarian rocker Joni Mitchell announced she is supporting Young by also demanding her music also be removed from Spotify. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” Mitchell said Friday in a message posted on her website.

In September, Rogan announced he had recently contracted the coronavirus and was feeling significantly better after taking a range of treatments, including monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-Pack, and Prednisone.

His comments as well as those of some of his guests — including Dr. Robert Malone — have prompted the mainstream media to demand Spotify censor his massively popular podcast, whose audience dwarfs most other media outlets in size.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com