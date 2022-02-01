‘Westworld’ Star Thandiwe Newton Rips ‘Jibbering FOOL’ Sean Penn over His American Men Are ‘Feminized’ Comment

Actress Thandiwe Newton attacked actor-director and left-wing activist Sean Penn on Sunday, calling him a “jibbering FOOL” over his recent comments about American men becoming “feminized” in recent years.

“⁦[Sean Penn] Dude what are you SAY-ING?? Like for REAL? You’re a jibbering FOOL,” Newton tweeted on Sunday. “MF [mother fucker] you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic.”

In her tweet, the Westworld star included an article from Variety, headlined, “Sean Penn: Men Have Become ‘Quite Feminized’ and ‘Cowardly Genes’ Lead Them to Wear Skirts.”

“In front of your DAUGHTER!? That poor little mite,” Newton added in a follow-up tweet, referring to Penn’s daughter, Dylan Penn, who sat alongside him during the interview.

“Thank God her Mum’s so dope,” she continued, referring to Penn’s ex-wife, actress Robin Wright.

“Please stop ruining the brilliance of #LicoricePizza with this nonsense,” Newton added, in reference to Penn’s role as Jack Holden in the 2021 film Licorice Pizza.

In front of your DAUGHTER!? That poor little mite. Thank God her Mum’s so dope. Please stop ruining the brilliance of #LicoricePizza with this nonsense. — Thandiwe Newton (@ThandiweNewton) January 30, 2022

In a recent interview with The Independent, Penn said, “I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized.”

“I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did,” the actor added. “But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”

In another interview, the Oscar-winning Milk actor doubled down on his criticism of the recent trend of men wearing dresses, insisting that “cowardly genes” lie at the root of the fashion fad.

“There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt,” he said.

Penn was reacting to a new trend that has taken root in the entertainment industry, in which actors and singers have emerged in public clad in women’s clothing.

Actor Billy Porter attended the the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a dress. The following year, singer Harry Styles was featured on the cover of Vogue magazine wearing a dress.

Rappers Kid Cudi and Young Thug, and actors Jaden Smith, and Ezra Miller have also been spotted wearing women’s clothing.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.