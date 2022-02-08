AT&T Commercial Star Milana Vayntrub: ‘I Am Grateful for the Beautifully Boring Abortion I Had’

Comedian-actress Milana Vayntrub, who is known to millions of TV viewers for playing cheerful saleswoman “Lily” in AT&T’s ubiquitous wireless commercials, has penned a personal essay in which she expresses gratitude for abortion, describing her own experience terminating her unwanted child as “no big deal.”

She also describes women as “all of us with a uterus” and abortions as a form of “essential health care.”

“Over the past decade, I’ve hardly thought about my abortion, except for when I think of those who may not have access to one,” she wrote in an essay for The Daily Beast.

Vayntrub uses her more recent experience of a difficult labor to argue why the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade.

“Now that I’ve experienced a full-term pregnancy and given birth, I find myself thinking about how imprisoning it would be to go through this if I didn’t choose it,” she wrote. “All of us with a uterus may soon be stripped of the constitutional right to an abortion. Forced pregnancy and birth sounds medieval—as medieval as secret, unsafe abortions. And yet, here we are.”

The Supreme Court is expected to rule shortly on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which concerns a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The decision could result in the overturning of the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade if the justices decide to uphold the Mississippi law.

Vayntrub is the latest Hollywood figure to pressure the high court into upholding abortion. Others who have harangued the Supreme Court in recent weeks include CBS’ Stephen Colbert, Whoopi Goldberg, Elizabeth Banks, and Alyssa Milano.

In a recent episode of CBS’ The Late Show, Colbert attacked the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, arguing it shouldn’t have the power to decide the abortion case. “We don’t live in a democracy anymore,” he said.

Milana Vayntrub concluded her essay by saying, “I am grateful for the beautifully boring abortion I had and the essential health care I received.”

