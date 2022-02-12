NBC Admits Genocide Games Major Ratings Bust: ‘For Us, It’s Been Difficult. There’s No Way Around This’

NBC has publicly addressed its low-rated broadcast of the Genocide Games, with a senior network executive describing the situation as “difficult” while blaming the pandemic for the low level of enthusiasm.

In a conference call with reporters Thursday, NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua laid out a grim assessment of the past week.

“For us, it’s been difficult. There’s no way around this,” he said, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

“The fact that we’ve been able to bring these Games to life during a pandemic with only a six-month window between the two [Olympics], the ratings are — of course we always want to have the ratings better — but the ratings for these Games, as I said, are about where we thought they’d be.”

He blamed COVID restrictions for the lack of “passion and excitement” that typically surrounds the Olympics.

“It’s no secret that athletes in masks, venues without spectators, so much of the passion and excitement, those great moments of Olympic athletes hugging their family and friends and spouses and partners, so much of that magic is just out of necessity not present.”

Bevacqua didn’t appear to address widespread public disgust at NBC for glorifying China and sidestepping the CCP’s numerous human rights atrocities.

As Breitbart News reported, TV ratings for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games have reached catastrophic lows, with NBC on track for lowest-rated Winter Games in history.

NBC is using the Olympics to aggressively push the Peacock streaming service, which has failed to ignite much consumer enthusiasm since it was launched in 2020.

