Actor Michael Madsen Arrested for Trespassing in Malibu

Actor Michael Madsen was arrested at his Malibu home and charged with trespassing onto another property on Wednesday, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department revealed.

Madsen is accused of trespassing on a neighbor’s property in his Malibu community. According to the Daily Mail, the property owner attempted to make a citizen’s arrest of Madsen, but later called the police and told them he wanted to press charges against the Reservoir Dogs star.

Photos of the 64-year-old Hateful Eight actor’s arrest shows him in a somewhat disheveled state, wearing a partially unbuttoned Hawaiian print shirt, jeans, boots, and a denim jacket.

Sheriff’s deputies took him to West Hills Hospital for two hours of observance before taking him to the station for booking, the paper added.

Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu https://t.co/Ts4UdluCUW — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 24, 2022

Madsen was hit with a $500 misdemeanor charge, and released by 7 p.m. on Thursday, official records show.

The incident comes a month after his son, Hudson Madsen, 26, died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound in January.

Madsen has multiple arrests for substance abuse, but it was not reported whether he was under the influence during Wednesday’s arrest.

In April of 2019, Madsen was arrested and charged with drunk driving. He was later sentenced for a four-day jail stint for the incident.

The 2019 arrest cost him a $100,000 paycheck for a role in the film Confessions of a Serial Killer.

The Kill Bill star also had legal troubles for drunk driving in 2012 when he was arrested after police observed him driving erratically. The actor struck a plea deal for the arrest and promised to attend AA meetings. Unfortunately, he failed to uphold the agreement and his probation was revoked.

