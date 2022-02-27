SAG Awards: Celebrities Party Maskless Around Face-Covered Crew

Maskless Hollywood celebrities were seen prancing around the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday as the (staff) servants, a.k.a. “crew,” worked the event with their faces hidden squarely behind masks.

Footage of the red carpet event quickly began pouring out all over social media, showing the dichotomy between the obvious haves and have-nots at Sunday night’s star-studded event.

gaga mentioning ukraine in a middle of an interview we really stan harder #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/OOuM9KXxJm — ᴘɪɴᴋɢᴀ 〄 (@pinkishgaga_) February 28, 2022

The guidelines for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards said they were crafted after close consultation with coronavirus experts to ensure a “safe ceremony.”

“This includes limiting capacity, social distancing, and strict enforcement of the COVID-19 safety requirements set forth below,” it said. “Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, the Post-Awards Gala will no longer be taking place following the ceremony.”

Before Lady Gaga walked the #SAGAwards red carpet, I spotted her talking to Nicole Kidman. pic.twitter.com/kJHdBZFHNq — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) February 28, 2022

The guidelines specified that the mask exceptions were made for “The Talent,” which included nominees, presenters, and individual reporters covering the red carpet event.

“Nominees, Presenters, and any individuals participating in Red Carpet / Media Center press opportunities are allowed to remove masks for anything on camera, still or video,” the guidelines specified. “Masks must be placed back on following the completion of the press opportunities.”

“On-camera talent are permitted to remove their mask while on camera but are required to put their mask back on between on camera segments.”

Masked attendees were required to wear KN95 or KF94 masks.

Attendees of the event were also required to provide proof of vaccination as well as a negative coronavirus test.

“We require all attendees be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine plus a booster, if eligible,” it said. “You will also need to submit a negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR TEST within 48-hours of the individual’s first appearance on-site.”

This coming March, the Academy Awards will have a two-tiered system of coronavirus restrictions by requiring nominees and guests to be vaccinated but not presenters.

“All nominees and invited guests must show proof of vaccination and test negative at least twice via PCR testing,” reported Variety. “Those performing and presenting at the awards ceremony, on the other hand, will not need to show proof of vaccination, but will be tested rigorously.”