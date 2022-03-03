‘South Park’ Skewers Putin: His ‘Dick Doesn’t Work the Way It Used To’

Long-running satirical cartoon South Park took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday, mocking his invasion of Ukraine by questioning his manhood.

In the episode, “Back to the Cold War,” South Park Elementary School counselor Mr. Mackey revives the old fears of the Cold War between the United State and the Soviet Union with talks of nuclear bomb drills and references to ’80s films such as War Games and Red Dawn.

At one point in the episode, the jokes go below the belt and it is said that Putin is getting more aggressive in his old age because his “dick doesn’t work the way it used to.”

Now in its 25th season, South Park becomes the first scripted show to directly address Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine — since its breakneck, one-week production schedule allows creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to comment on contemporary news virtually in real time compared to other comedies.

While other series have yet to address Russia’s actions in Ukraine, reaction has been swift in the industry off-screen. In recent days Netflix suspended all contracts with productions centered in Russia, and both Disney and Warner’s have canceled the release of new films in Russian markets.

In addition to the actions by the studios, several film festivals have also disinvited Russian films and filmmakers until further notice. Festivals including the Cannes Film Festival, the Series Mania Festival, and the Venice Film Festival have all taken action to exclude Russian films.

