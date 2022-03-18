Gabrielle Union Attacks Disney over FL Anti-Grooming Bill: ‘You Should Not Fund Hate and Oppression. Period’

Actress Gabrielle Union attacked the Walt Disney Company over its initial silence in response to a Florida bill that restricts the teaching of sexuality and transgenderism to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

“Somebody asked me, ‘Are you disappointed?’ I’m disappointed when my order isn’t right at In-N-Out. I don’t even think that’s a word that you could use for something like this, where children’s lives are literally hanging in the balance,” Union told Variety at the premiere of Disney’s Cheaper by the Dozen, in which she stars.

“We need to own that if you truly are taking stands against hate and oppression, you should not fund hate and oppression. Period. The damage is done,” the actress added.

Union was reacting to Disney’s initial silence regarding the Florida bill, as well as reports that the company has given money to sponsors of the bill, which queer activists and their allies have dubbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“There are so many states that are following suit [with Florida’s legislation], because there is no pushback, because no one in positions of power [or] corporations are taking a hard stance,” Union continued.

“Let’s look who’s donating to what and let’s call people out,” she added. “I think a lot of people like to confuse accountability and consequences for cancel culture. And as long as you have a microphone and a stage, that’s not cancel culture, honey. We have to campaign and fund for those people who stand for all of us.”

Last week, after the Walt Disney Co. facing the wrath of left-wing activists, Chapek caved to the woke mob and announced that the company is pledging $5 million toward LGBTQ groups in response to the Florida bill.

The bill has already been passed by the state’s House of Representatives and Senate, and is now on its way to the desk of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to sign it into law.

Earlier this month, DeSantis debunked leftist falsehoods on the bill, explaining that the measure simply bans sexual instruction for young schoolchildren, such as kindergarteners.

“It says it bans classroom instruction on sexual identity and gender orientation,” a reporter says to DeSantis during a recent press event.

“For who? For grades pre-k through three — 5-year-olds, 6-year-olds, 7-year-olds. The idea that you wouldn’t be honest about that and tell people what it actually says — it’s why people don’t trust people like you, because you peddle false narratives,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis further explained that if “you actually look at the bill,” it simply reads, “No sexual instruction in grades pre-k through three.”

A Lucid/Daily Wire poll — which directly quoted the bill’s most controversial section rather than merely summarizing it — showed nearly two-thirds (64%) of American adults support the measure, and only 21% oppose it.

