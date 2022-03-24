Jimmy Kimmel Calls Marsha Blackburn ‘a Horrible Woman’ After Judge Jackson Refused to Define ‘Woman’

The third day of questioning for Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson burst at the seams with headline-making soundbites after the judge refused to define what a woman is. Disney-owned ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel reacted by smearing the GOP senators who grilled Jackson.

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) had asked Jackson if she could provide a definition for the word “woman,” in light of recent national debate regarding gender and sexuality discussions in third grade classrooms and transgender athletes and men who compete in women’s sports.

“I’m not a biologist,” Jackson replied, refusing to answer the question.

Senate Judiciary Committee

The line of questioning was enough for Jimmy Kimmel to rant and smear Sen. Blackburn for her line of questioning.

“Hold on, I know the answer: You are a horrible woman,” he said.

Watch below:

Kimmel — who’s helped Democrats raise piles of money to win elections — also went after the other Republican senators grilling Jackson.

“She has said that the fact that she was even nominated shows how far we’ve come as a country, and so some of the Republican senators on the committee have been hard at work to show how far we haven’t,” offered Kimmel.

He then added, “Three of them in particular—[Josh] Hawley, [Lindsey] Graham, and [Ted] Cruz—have been putting on a three-ring circle jerk this week, desperately trying to get a sound bite that might make it onto Fox News.”