If this Radar report is accurate, Will Smith is even more of an entitled, emasculated, bubbled dummy than I first thought.

“Will Smith is turning down invites from Good Morning America and The Today Show to talk about the Chris Rock incident,” reads the report, “and has decided he will spill his guts on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk.”

Red Table Talk is Jada’s podcast, the same podcast where she told the world Smith is a cuckold, the podcast where Smith appeared and admitted to it.

What an idiot.

Even if this is a trial balloon coming from Team Big Willie, it’s a stupid one.

Will committed an unprovoked assault live on television at Hollywood’s most prestigious award show and he thinks he can use his disgusting behavior as a self-serving vehicle to promote his wife’s podcast, to hide out from tough questions? Are you kidding me?

That’s really the play here?

How whipped is Will Smith? Rather than do what he needs to do to save his reputation, legacy, and career, he’s going to damage himself further by promoting his mercenary wife’s podcast.

That’s not how this works.

If Will Smith wants to retain his standing in the entertainment community and hold on to what’s left of his fan base, he will humbly submit himself to a tough interview where he admits that everything he did that night was morally reprehensible.

This guy just doesn’t get it.

The BEST thing for Big Willie right now is if he submits himself to a brutal interview and if the Academy expels and banishes him forever. The harsher the punishment, the harsher the interview, the harder it is for him to tunnel out of this, the more the public will feel as though he’s taken his medicine and deserves a second chance.

That’s how America works. That’s how human nature works. But he’s obviously too bubbled, too out-of-touch, and too emasculated to do what’s best for himself.

We are a forgiving people and species. In fact, we are wired to forgive. We want to forgive. We want to move on and get past stuff. Everyone likes Will Smith. He’s been a beloved star for 30 years. Few actors in modern history have earned as much audience goodwill. But on Sunday night’s basement-rated Oscar telecast, he exposed a dark side, an ugly side, a grotesque sense of entitlement. Like the schoolyard bully, he committed an unprovoked assault on a much smaller man to show the world how tough he is.

Well, between the confessions of him being a cuckold and this cowardly assault, also at stake is the public’s opinion of Smith as a man.

So there is only one way through this and that’s to publicly take his medicine as a man. Hiding behind your wife’s skirts on her self-serving podcast is jumping from the frying pan into the fire.

