Alyssa Milano Shames Other Hollywood Celebrities for Not Speaking Up for ‘Reproductive Justice’

Alyssa Milano is attempting to shame and guilt-trip her fellow celebrities who haven’t spoken out about “reproductive justice” — aka abortion — in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court leak showing the high court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a tweet on Thursday, Milano embarked on an intimidation campaign targeted at celebrities who have exercised their right to avoid commenting on the political controversy.

“I see all of you celebrities and influencers who are too scared to use you voice on behalf of reproductive Justice,” she wrote. “I see you talking about diets and make up and your new movies as our right to bodily autonomy is being stripped away from us.”

I see all of you celebrities and influencers who are too scared to use you voice on behalf of reproductive Justice. I see you talking about diets and make up and your new movies as our right to bodily autonomy is being stripped away from us. We need you. Get engaged. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 5, 2022

Milano also urged people to take to the streets in protest.

People need to peacefully take to streets. https://t.co/4DKrFwNPnD — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 3, 2022

She joins a growing list of Hollywood stars who are urging their fans to protest in public spaces. Celebrities including Amy Schumer, Busy Philipps, and Amber Tamblyn have promoted nationwide street protests over abortion.

Their views represent a far-left fringe of the country, with the overwhelming majority of Americans wanting at least some limits on abortion.

A national poll, conducted prior to the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion, found that 54 percent favor banning abortion in their respective state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, compared to 41 percent who oppose. More also favor banning abortion in their state after just six weeks than oppose, 50 percent to 46 percent.

