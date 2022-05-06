‘Doctor Strange 2’: Marvel Studios President Praises Queer Latina Named America Who Has Two Moms

Disney-owned Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has spoken out about the lesbian Latina heroine of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, saying it was important that the movie include the sexuality of the 14-year-old character, whose name is “America Chavez.”

“It’s important, as we always say, that these films present the world as it is, and the world outside your window, as they used to say in publishing,” Feige said of portraying the character’s sexuality, according to a report from ComicBook.com.

“That aspect of America’s character is from the comics. We always wanted to adapt them as well and as truthfully as we can.”

Feige added that the movie is not about “America Chavez” being gay.

“Being truthful to that and showcasing that, and that’s not what the movie is about, but it is an important part of the character she becomes in the comics. We wanted to touch upon that,” he reportedly said.

A Marvel-produced introduction to the America Chavez character includes her two lesbian mothers and her own lesbian romance with a fellow female superhero named Alloy.

The Walt Disney Co. has come under intense fire after recently leaked internal videos showed company leaders openly boasting about promoting a gay and transgender agenda in Disney’s content for children. The videos included an executive producer casually talking about how the company encouraged her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” when she became an employee.

SCOOP: I've obtained video from inside Disney's all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is facing a potential ban in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries over a brief scene in which America Chavez alludes to the fact that she has two mothers.

