John Legend Panics over Roe Reversal: ‘We’re Teetering on the Brink of Not Being a Full Democracy’

Left-wing pop star John Legend has hit the panic button over the Supreme Court’s likely overturning of Roe v. Wade, wildly proclaiming that “we’re teetering on the brink of not being a democracy.”

In a recent interview with The Guardian, John Legend laid out his doomsday scenario.

“I can’t watch this shit happen and not say something,” John Legend told the British newspaper. “We’re teetering on the brink of not being a full democracy. We’re about to implement The Handmaid’s Tale into law.”

Legend’s assertion that the Supreme Court’s forthcoming decision will imperil democracy is not only unfounded, but it is the exact opposite of what would happen. If the high court overturns Roe, the question of abortion will revert back to the states, who have the power to allow their own residents to vote on the abortion debate — in other words, the essence of democracy.

The pop star recently announced that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, will be donating money to abortion charities in order to “fight fo our fellow citizens and democracy.”

Today, @chrissyteigen and I will be donating to @abortionfunds and @keepourclinics to help women afford and access the services they need in a safe and timely fashion. We will do what we can to fight for our fellow citizens and democracy. I hope you will too. pic.twitter.com/uEZwLQu5yn — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 5, 2022

Legend, who stumped for Democrats and Joe Biden in 2020, is among a growing number of Hollywood celebrities to melt down over the unprecedented leak of Supreme Court documents showing the high court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Hollywood liberals including Cher, Bette Midler, Alyssa Milano, and Amy Schumer have sounded the alarm over the forthcoming decision.

In his Guardian interview, Legend also slammed conservatives while calling the Trump administration “a dark era in American history.”

“It feels hard to enact change right now,” he said. “I do believe human beings generally want to do the right thing but the conservative movement is not interested in concessions or compromise. They’re interested in full power and full authoritarianism.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com