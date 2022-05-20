Dave Chappelle Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder in Alleged December Stabbing

The armed assailant who was arrested earlier is this month after storming onto a stage to attack comedian Dave Chappelle was also charged with attempted murder in December after allegedly stabbing his roommate.

Isaiah Lee — who rushed the stage to attack Chappelle while carrying a replica of a handgun that contained a knife — was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing facility in December, according to a report by Deadline.

The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts, which include battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

Earlier this month, Chappelle’s lawyer said the comedian is “upset” that Lee isn’t being charged with a felony.

“It’s a travesty of justice that DA [George] Gascòn is refusing to prosecute this case as a felony,” Chappelle’s attorney Gabriel Colwell said. “The City Attorney, who filed the case, is doing his job but DA Gascón should also do his job and charge this as a felony.”

Chappelle’s attorney said he believes the maximum penalty for the four misdemeanor charges is just 18 months in jail and a $4,000 fine if convicted.

Lee, who was initially booked on suspicion of “assault with a deadly weapon,” reportedly remains in jail instead of posting $30,000 bail.

An arrest has been made in an incident where a comedian was attacked while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Isaiah Lee was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and bail is set at $30,000. More info:https://t.co/KW4KNDBefY pic.twitter.com/ldcnvf0H8q — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 4, 2022

If the armed assailant manages to get out on bail, he will be ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl.

