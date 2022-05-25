Watch Live: Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Watch actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against actress Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife, seeking $50 million in damages, claiming that her 2018 Washington Post piece — in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career.

While Heard — who is counter suing for $100 million — has accused Depp of domestic violence, the actress insists that her Washington Post op-ed is not about Depp.

“It’s about me, it’s about what happened to me after Johnny,” Heard testified. “It’s about what happened to me after I escaped my marriage — the only one who made it about him, ironically, is Johnny.”

Heard was later caught changing her story on the witness stand during cross examination, when she acknowledged that contents of the op-ed were “not just about [Depp], but he is included in that, yes.”

Elsewhere during her testimony on the witness stand, Heard mentioned the name of Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss.

Depp’s lawyers were seen fist-pumping when the actress mentioned the name of Depp’s ex-girlfriend, as calling her in to testify as a witness can be very helpful to Depp.

Moss is expected to testify on Wednesday, May 25. Closing arguments for the trial, which started on April 11, are expected to take place on May 27.

