Jon Voight: Americans Should Undergo ‘Proper Testing’ for Gun Ownership

Actor Jon Voight reacted to the deadly Uvalde, Texas, school shooting by suggesting that Americans should undergo “proper testing” for gun ownership.

On May 28, 2022, four days after the heinous attack on Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, Voight posted a video to Twitter and said:

It’s not about left right, guns no guns, this about brains that are disfunctioning, this is mental. This is not about healthy human beings serving the country with arms to bear or even the right of this constitution for bearing arms. It is a right to use arms with proper purpose to defend one’s safety, we must not allow mental illness to take away our right to bear arms.

Voight then spoke of those killed by the gunman, saying “These innocent souls…are children of God. I must remind us all that God will take home these angels.”

The Oscar-winner then posted a second video, in which he said, “We must identify every individual for their credentials for their mental capacity to bear arms. There should be proper qualifications for gun ownership, and proper testing. One should only own a gun if they’re qualified and schooled.”

Watch below:

My soul cries for all lost (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/7kvzu6j8hu — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 28, 2022

Breitbart News pointed out that the Uvalde gunman acquired his guns legally.

The Houston Chronicle observed that the Robb Elementary School shooting suspect “legally purchased two rifles in the days following his 18th birthday, authorities said.”

Los Angeles Times legal affairs columnist Harry Litman pointed out, “[The] shooter bought the two assault rifles from a FFL on his recent 18th birthday.”

