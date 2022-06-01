Nolte: More Absurd #MeToo Allegations Against ‘No Time to Die’ Director Cary Fukunaga

There’s a #MeToo campaign afoot to destroy the career and reputation of No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga, and it’s a pretty desperate one because no one’s come up with the goods.

Last month Fukunaga was accused of “grooming” and “sexual harassment,” but only in headlines where the actual “allegations” added up to neither.

You can’t “groom” a woman 18 or older. After you’re of legal age it’s called seduction, which is not a crime. Furthermore, none of the “grooming” allegations came from a woman who was underage at the time. Therefore there was no grooming.

As far as “sexual harassment,” not one of the earlier allegations came anywhere near that definition. You can read the specifics here, and all you will discover is a director looking for a roll in the hay with grown women who had their own agenda. Things didn’t work out, and now I have PTSD!

Welcome to the real world, cupcake.

On Tuesday, far-left Rolling Stone — which has an unforgivable history of smearing innocent men — published a tedious, 4800(!) word nothing-burger titled: ‘He Needs to Be Stopped’: Sources Say Cary Fukunaga ‘Abused His Power’ To Pursue Young Women on Set.”

Here’s the opening “horror” story — all sources are unnamed, natch: “After wrapping up a scene on the set of Apple TV’s World War II miniseries Masters of the Air … Fukunaga … hung back and began to take photos of two actresses.”

Oh, it gets so much worse. Two production sources told Rolling Stone that Fukunaga’s focus wasn’t on the “main players” but these two extras dressed as hookers.

As he snapped their photos, this terrible man — hide your children! — “egged them on while they posed suggestively, bent against a wall and kneeling on the ground.”

Oh, and both women were adults. But in the age of Woke McCarthyism, we’re informed of this fact in this way: “one of whom had recently turned 18[.]”

Had recently turned 18.

I think that what you mean is that she’s a grown-ass woman! Let’s also keep in mind that Fukunaga was snapping photos of her, not rogering her over the craft services table. To those of us who are not criminally insane, there’s a bit of a difference.

“That was my first gut check,” an unnamed harpy harrumphed to Rolling Stone after witnessing what will always be remembered as The-Taking-Of-Photos-Near-Genocide. “It was way past the line. There’s no sort of argument … that it is OK in any way. It’s an absolute, clear-cut abuse of power.”

So, I’m reading this, and naturally, I’m waiting for these two grown-ass women who were photographically-abused to register their own complaints with Rolling Stone. Neither has. So maybe this unnamed harpy needs to mind her own business when consenting adults engage in consensual photographic congress?

The remaining 4,000 words can be summed up with the following non-allegations:

“One crew member alleges Fukunaga’s persistence bordered on workplace harassment, voicing concern that her career could have been put in jeopardy when she tried to turn him down and he wouldn’t take the hint,” reads the breathless report.

‘Bordered on workplace harassment?”

In other words, it wasn’t workplace harassment.

“Those who did end up having a romantic relationship or even a friendship with Fukunaga claim they ultimately walked away feeling confused, gaslighted, or manipulated.”

Who doesn’t walk out of a relationship feeling awful, confused, or manipulated?

Let me tell you: For men who believe women are the weaker sex, #MeToo is a true godsend.

This is my all-time favorite:

One of the aforementioned production sources claims she was lined up to work with Fukunaga on another project when he suddenly killed the opportunity with a vague excuse but asked her out for drinks. “I just remember at that time I was super crushed because I wanted that job so badly, and needed it,” she says. “I felt really weird about the fact that it was, like, ‘Let me take you out for drinks instead.’”

So Cary Fukunaga is upfront with her about her losing the gig and only then asks her out for drinks.

Isn’t that the opposite of abuse of power?

In that scenario, isn’t he removing his power over her and then asking her out? Although, through his attorney, Fukunaga denied this happened — even if true, it strikes me as the appropriate way for an employer to behave. Sorry, we won’t be working together, but I’d like to see you socially.

“Sources on Maniac and Masters of the Air allege Fukunaga would flirt with multiple women at the same time, paying them special attention on set.

LOL.

“Three sources on Masters of the Air claim Fukunaga showed interest in at least three young women in the cast and crew during filming.”

LMAO.

BREAKING NEWS: Single, forty-four-year-old director attracted to young women. Film at 11!

Nowhere does Rolling Stone come up with the goods, so what it lacks in goods it tries to manufacture out of a ton of words that never add up to a single instance of misconduct.

There is nothing wrong with being attracted to young women.

There is nothing wrong with flirting at work.

There is nothing unusual or criminal about relationships that end with one or both parties filled with regret and mixed feelings.

Life is tough for everyone but especially for spoiled, entitled, neurotic bitter women who think it should be a crime every time someone makes them uncomfortable.

As far as Fukunaga, he’s being hoisted by his own petard.

You built that, Cary!

Enjoy the ride, son.

As always, I reserve the right to change my opinion should more facts come to light.

