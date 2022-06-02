Remove Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’ Petition Hits 4.5M Signatures After Defamation Verdict

A petition calling for Amber Heard to be axed from Aquaman 2 hit 4.5 million signatures after the actress lost the defamation case against actor Johnny Depp, who sued her over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse — claiming it has harmed his movie career.

While the Change.org petition launched in the fall of 2020 — after the Aquaman actress was heard in audio recordings mocking Depp’s manhood and admitting to hitting him — the petition gained traction yet again amid the six-week Depp v. Heard trial, which featured countless hours of gripping courtroom drama.

On April 27, the petition had garnered over 1.9 million signatures. By May 2, the petition hit 3 million signatures as Heard fired her PR team over “bad headlines” surrounding the lawsuit. On Thursday, as of this writing, the petition has surpassed 4.5 million signatures.

Both Depp and Heard hurled wild and shocking allegations against one another on the witness stand, but one of the most memorable accusations was perhaps Depp’s claim that Heard had once defecated in his bed after an argument.

The claim was later corroborated by Depp’s bodyguard Starling Jenkins — who testified that he had a conversation with the actress about “the defecation” — as well as by Heard herself, who admitted to there having been feces in the bed, but blamed it on a teacup Yorkshire Terrier.

Johnny Depp’s bodyguard explains how Amber Heard threw his belongings —including his phone—off the balcony after an argument. He used Find My iPhone to track Depp’s phone, which was in the possession of a homeless man, who he paid off with “$420, chicken tacos and Fiji water.” pic.twitter.com/D0xmgdbBcF — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 28, 2022

Nonetheless, the defecation revelation stuck in the minds of viewers, who took to social media to dub the actress “Amber Turd,” and trended the hashtag #MePoo following Heard’s stunning loss in the defamation trial.

The #MePoo hashtag is a play on the #MeToo movement, for which many say Heard has hindered, given that a jury found on Wednesday that the actress had defamed Depp, awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million in punitive damages.

A second petition to remove Heard as an ambassador of women’s rights for the left-wing organization American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has reached more than 93,000 signatures as of this writing.

