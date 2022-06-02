MePoo Trends on Twitter After Amber Heard Loses Defamation Case to Johnny Depp

The hashtag #MePoo began trending on Twitter after the verdict for the Depp v. Heard defamation case was announced on Wednesday. Actress Amber Heard lost the defamation case to actor Johnny Depp, for whom the jury awarded a total of $15 million in damages.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career. Heard countersued for $100 million.

During the trial, the two made wild and shocking allegations against one another. In one instance, Depp claimed that Heard had defecated in his bed after an argument, causing many on social media to dub the Aquaman actress “Amber Turd.”

On the witness stand, Heard admitted to there having been defecation left in Depp’s bed, but blamed it on a teacup Yorkshire Terrier, claiming the dog had “bowel control issues.”

Watch below:

After the six-week televised trial — featuring countless hours of testimony and courtroom drama — came to an end, the jury found that a statement accusing Depp of sexual violence and domestic abuse was defamatory.

The jury also found for Depp on all three of his defamation claims, awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million in punitive damages. Additionally, the jury found for Heard on one of her two claims, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Following the verdict, #MePoo began trending on Twitter — a play on the #MeToo movement, and in reference to Depp’s claim that Heard had left feces in his bed.

Amber Heard lost her defamation case against Johnny Depp. He accused her of defecating on the bed. Hence #MePoo is trending. pic.twitter.com/naDE1K4usf — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) June 2, 2022

“You are a great villain of women all over the world, Amber Turd. You have turned #MeToo into #MePoo,” one Twitter user commented.

“A lot of women owe Amber Heard a debt of gratitude because she has made all of their husbands think damn, my wife ain’t so bad!” another tweeted alongside the hashtag “#MePoo.”

“You abused your husband, and POOPED in his bed. Today seems like justice was served. #MePoo” another wrote in reaction to Heard’s statement, in which she called the verdict a “setback” for women, adding, “I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”

“Don’t drag all women into your cesspool of histrionic lies, Amber,” another Twitter user reacted. “You do have a right to lie freely and openly, and the jury had a duty to reach the verdict they did. I’m glad you lost this case. #MePoo.”

“Defamer Amber Turd loses her case and then goes right back to defaming Depp again,” another tweeted.

“How delusional do you have to be to believe that you lost because of johnny’s power and not because of all the hard evidence and witnesses he provided in the court against your narcissistic ass #mepoo,” another Twitter user wrote.

The hashtag #MenToo also trended on Twitter following the Depp v. Heard verdict, in reference to the #MeToo movement and how men can become victims of domestic abuse as well.

