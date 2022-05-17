Amber Heard Blames Defecation in Johnny Depp’s Bed on Teacup Yorkie

Actress Amber Heard admitted to there having been defecation left in actor Johnny Depp’s bed, but blamed it on a teacup Yorkshire Terrier, claiming the dog had “bowl control issues.”

Heard suggested Monday on the witness stand that the defecation left in Depp’s bed was produced by their teacup yorkie, Boo, telling the jury that the dog “had eaten Johnny’s weed when she was a puppy, and had bowl control issues for her entire life.”

The Aquaman actress was responding to Depp’s shocking claim on the witness stand late last month that Heard or one of her friends had defecated in his bed after an argument in which he said he was leaving her.

Depp’s claim was later corroborated by the actor’s security guard Starling Jenkins, who testified that he had a conversation with Heard about “the defecation,” adding that the actress told him the feces in the bed was “a horrible practical joke gone wrong.”

After being asked by her lawyer on Monday while on the witness stand if she had committed any kind of “prank” that day, Heard stated, “Absolutely not.”

“First of all, I don’t think that’s funny,” Heard insisted. “I don’t know what grown woman does.”

“I was not also in a pranking mood,” the actress continued. “My life was falling apart. I was at a crossroads in my life, and I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was in love and knew I needed to leave.”

“It was not really a jovial time, and I don’t think that’s funny. Period. That’s disgusting,” she added.

While the actress testified on the witness stand on Monday, it was reported that the new PR guru Heard hired to paint Depp as an alcohol-bingeing abuser has two DUI arrests, has been accused of sexual harassment, and is known as “the walking #MeToo case” in industry circles, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Heard’s new PR hire David Shane was reportedly arrested for DUI in 2010 and 2012, left two previous jobs after sexual harassment claims were made against him, and was banned from the private dating app Raya.

His ex-colleagues told the Daily Mail that Shane was investigated by HR departments at both Hewlett-Packard and Juniper, where he worked as vice president of communications.

