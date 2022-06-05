Actress Vivica A. Fox called Will Smith’s wife actress Jada Pinkett Smith “self-righteous,” adding that she wanted “more accountability” from her after she addressed her husband’s infamous Oscars slap Wednesday on Red Table Talk.

Fox, who was guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, said said she feels that Pinkett Smith did not take “accountability” for her husband’s assault on comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars, according to a report by Daily Mail.

“I have love for the Smiths. I know the children, I watched them grow up,” Fox said. “I just wish that we could’ve had a little more accountability, and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part, and that’s my feelings.”

Fox was reportedly reacting to Pinkett Smith finally addressing the Oscars slap Wednesday on Red Table Talk, where she did not apologize or take accountable for much of the incident.

Instead, the episode mainly focused on alopecia, the condition resulting in Pinkett Smith’s short hair, which was the subject of Rock’s joke at the Oscars. The comedian, however, reportedly didn’t know that Smith’s wife has alopecia.

“Also let’s not forget that Chris Rock was assaulted — we cannot forget that — for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad,” Fox said.

“Let’s not forget that this show was executive produced by Will Packer, an African American man. This night was a night of African American and diversity for brown and black people. That now will forever be scarred,” she added.

On March 27, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair, stating, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya,” to which Smith reacted by getting out of his seat, marching onto the stage, and smacking the comedian across the face.

The Bad Boys actor then retook his seat in the audience and twice shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

After that, Smith collected his Oscar for Best Actor — which he won for his performance as Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams in King Richard — and was later seen dancing the night away at a Vanity Fair after party, where he told the Hollywood Reporter, “It’s been a beautiful night.”

Five days later, Smith resigned from the Motion Picture Academy, saying in a statement that his “actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

A week after that, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 54-person board of governors banned the actor from attending the Academy Awards or any Academy events for 10 years.

