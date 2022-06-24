‘Bros’ Star Billy Eichner Attacks Christians over Roe v. Wade: ‘F**K YOU’ and Your ‘RELIGIOUS BULLS**T’

Alana Mastrangelo

Bros star Billy Eichner, who has filming partnerships with Universal Pictures and Amazon Studios, attacked Christians in an all-caps Twitter meltdown on Friday in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, saying “GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES” and so-called “RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT” out of people’s lives, adding “FUCK YOU.”

“GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU,” Billy Eichner declared.

Eichner — like many other pro-abortion, left-wing activists on Friday — was reacting to the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

Similarly, actress Rosanna Arquette reacted to the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade by proclaiming “the Death of America,” and claimed that the Court gives Americans more freedoms when it comes to firearms than it does for women who want to kill their unborn children.

On Thursday, a day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the court ruled that Americans have the right to carry arms outside of the home and in public — in a major victory for advocates of the Second Amendment. The Hollywood freak out was, similar to Eichner’s, unhinged.
.

