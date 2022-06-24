‘Mission Impossible’ Star Michelle Monaghan Pushes ‘Safe At-Home Abortion’ Pills in Reaction to Roe Reversal

Actress Michelle Monaghan reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday by promoting abortion pills as a guide for what she called “safe, at-home abortions.”

“It is a sad day, but we are united,” Monaghan wrote in a Twitter post. “Rest assured that you have options, and you are not alone — we’re in this together.”

The actress them urged the public to visit the organization Plan C’s website, “for our guide to safe, at-home abortions.”

.@Plancpills is an information campaign whose mission is to ensure everyone in the U.S. knows about online access to abortion pills. They also provide information about legal and medical support for people choosing to self-manage an abortion with pills. https://t.co/0Oxx2fBwIp pic.twitter.com/bOwpIS1UUS — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) June 24, 2022

On its website, Plan C has a disclaimer, which states, “This is not legal or medical advice and does not substitute for the representation of an attorney or the advice of a medical provider. No attorney client relationship has been formed by reviewing this material.”

“Abortion is essential healthcare,” Monaghan continued in a follow-up tweet, before calling on the public to “take action” by funding their local abortion mill.

“Now more than ever we need to mobilize,” she wrote. “If you believe #AbortionIsEssential, it’s time to take action: Fund your local clinic via @AbortionFunds and support @ReproRights as they continue to defend abortion through the power of the law.”

Abortion is essential healthcare. Now more than ever we need to mobilize. If you believe #AbortionIsEssential, it’s time to take action: Fund your local clinic via @AbortionFunds and support @ReproRights as they continue to defend abortion through the power of the law. pic.twitter.com/8TqfT2Cj12 — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) June 24, 2022

Monaghan was reacting to the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

The Blindsided actress is just one of the many celebrities having a public meltdown over the Supreme Court’s life-saving decision.

Left-wing pop star Cher reacted to the ruling in all-caps Twitter tirade, bizarrely declaring that former President Donald Trump’s “radical Republican Supreme Court” is “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women.”

TODAY,

TRUMPS RADICAL

(REPUBLICAN) SUPREME COURT,BECAME RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATHS OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN WOMEN.THEY

CAN’T BE PROSECUTED, BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE…

“THEY ARE GUILTY”‼️

WHAT OTHER RIGHTS

(WE TAKE 4 GRANTED) ARE NEXT⁉️

BE AFRAID BE VERY AFRAID‼️ — Cher (@cher) June 24, 2022

Cher was not the only celebrity to have an all-caps meltdown. Comedian Billy Eichner also had his caps locks on while issuing a tweet attacking Christians.

“GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU,” the Bros star exclaimed.

GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, TBS host Samantha Bee urged Americans to “raise hell in every restaurant [Justice] Alito eats at for the rest of his life,” adding, “if Republicans have made our lives hell, it’s time to return the favor.”

Watch Below:

Singer Sheryl Crow also reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision, proclaiming, “I do not recognize my country.”

