Watch: Pop Star Phoebe Bridgers Says ‘F**k America’ During Performance in England

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Phoebe Bridgers performs during the 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)
Pop star Phoebe Bridgers led a crowd of concertgoers in a “Fuck the Supreme Court” chant  on Friday in response to the high court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She also told the crowed “fuck America, like, fuck you.”

Phoebe Bridgers was performing at the Glastonbury festival in England on Friday when she addressed the outdoor crowd.

“I’m having like the shittiest day,” the American singer said to the audience. “Are there any Americans here? Who wants to say ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’ on three?”

She added: “Fuck that shit. Fuck America, like, fuck you. All these irrelevant, old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies. Ugh. Like, yeah. I don’t know.”

Watch below (Warning: Graphic language):

Phoebe Bridgers has publicly acknowledged having had an abortion. In a recent tweet, she said she had the abortion in October of last year while on tour. “I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access,” she wrote.

Bridgers was one of many left-wing celebrities who vented their rage Friday following the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling  on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The decision comes weeks after a draft version of the ruling was leaked to the media, resulting in violent attacks on pro-life centers and angry protests outside the homes of conservative justices.

