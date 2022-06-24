Watch: Pop Star Phoebe Bridgers Says ‘F**k America’ During Performance in England

Pop star Phoebe Bridgers led a crowd of concertgoers in a “Fuck the Supreme Court” chant on Friday in response to the high court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She also told the crowed “fuck America, like, fuck you.”

Phoebe Bridgers was performing at the Glastonbury festival in England on Friday when she addressed the outdoor crowd.

“I’m having like the shittiest day,” the American singer said to the audience. “Are there any Americans here? Who wants to say ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’ on three?”

She added: “Fuck that shit. Fuck America, like, fuck you. All these irrelevant, old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies. Ugh. Like, yeah. I don’t know.”

Watch below (Warning: Graphic language):

.@Phoebe_Bridgers leads a “Fuck the Supreme Court” chant at Glastonbury following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade: pic.twitter.com/QzH652xEAw — Consequence (@consequence) June 24, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers has publicly acknowledged having had an abortion. In a recent tweet, she said she had the abortion in October of last year while on tour. “I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access,” she wrote.

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

Bridgers was one of many left-wing celebrities who vented their rage Friday following the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The decision comes weeks after a draft version of the ruling was leaked to the media, resulting in violent attacks on pro-life centers and angry protests outside the homes of conservative justices.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com