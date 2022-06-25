Pop Star Lizzo Vows to Donate Proceeds from Tour to Planned Parenthood, Live Nation to Match Up to $1 Million

Pop Star Lizzo is vowing to donate $500,000 from her tour proceeds to Planned Parenthood, which the entertainment company Live Nation will match for total of $1 million. The Joe Biden campaigner made the announcement on Friday, after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade.

“I am pledging $500K from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. [Live Nation] agreed to match — to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” Lizzo announced in an Instagram Story.

“The most important thing is action &loud voices. [Planned Parenthood] [Abortion Funds] & organizations like them — will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban,” the “Heaven Help Me” singer added.

“Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources — this is a great loss but not a new one,” Lizzo said in a follow-up post, before encouraging her 12.6 million followers to go to her website and sign the “Bans Off My Body” petition.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

Lizzo is not the only celebrity vowing to take action in response to the revelation that mothers around the U.S. may lose the ability to kill their unborn children.

Actress Michelle Monaghan reacted to the life-saving decision by promoting abortion pills as a guide for what she called “safe, at-home abortions.”

.@Plancpills is an information campaign whose mission is to ensure everyone in the U.S. knows about online access to abortion pills. They also provide information about legal and medical support for people choosing to self-manage an abortion with pills. https://t.co/0Oxx2fBwIp pic.twitter.com/bOwpIS1UUS — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) June 24, 2022

Some celebrities are calling on the public to take a different type of action, such as TBS host Samantha Bee, who urged viewers of her Full Frontal show to “raise hell in every restaurant [Justice] Alito eats at for the rest of his life,” adding, “if Republicans have made our lives hell, it’s time to return the favor.”

Watch Below:

Celebrities in general have had a collective meltdown over the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.