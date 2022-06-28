Disney Promotes ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer While Its Star Bette Midler Smears Pro-Life Americans

The Walt Disney Co. has released its first teaser trailer for the Disney+ movie Hocus Pocus 2 just as star Bette Midler has launched her own campaign against pro-lifers by smearing conservative Supreme Justices and even mocking couples who have expressed the desire to adopt unwanted babies.

Hocus Pocus 2 sees Bette Midler reprising her role as one of three witches from the 1993 cult favorite movie. The sequel will skip cinemas and begin streaming on Disney+ September 30.

Watch below:

Like many Hollywood celebrities, Bette Midler has spent the past few days rage tweeting about the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday, she capitalized on the teaser’s release to join with other pro-abortion activists in making fun of viral images of couples who have expressed their desire to adopt unwanted babies.

On Tuesday, Midler smeared the three Supreme Justices who were nominated by President Donald Trump, calling them “two-faced agents” who are “quickly dismantling our civil rights.”

The two-faced agents sent out by the #HeritageSociety have captured the #SupremeCourt, thanks to #MoscowMitch, and are quickly dismantling our civil rights. The last institution we could trust works for someone other than the American People. https://t.co/shDokpMZ4t — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 28, 2022

The actress has also singled out Justice Samuel Alito, calling him a “villain.” She also mocked Justice Clarence Thomas for his interracial marriage.

The real villain of the piece is #SamAlito who takes his place in infamy alongside #ChiefJusticeTaney, author of the #DredScottDecision 1849 which said no black slave was or could be a citizen. #Alito, destroying a woman’s right to body autonomy, declares all women incompetent. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 27, 2022

Like many pro-abortion activists, Midler has declared that the Supreme Court is now “illegitimate” because it handed down a ruling they dislike.

Midler is one of many left-wing celebrities who vented their rage since Friday’s Supreme Court ruling. Stars including Taylor Swift, Michael Moore, Alyssa Milano and CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer have all taken their emotional meltdowns public.

