‘Gifted Hands’ Star Kimberly Elise: ‘Millions of Babies Will Be Saved from Death By Abortion Due to the Overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah’

Gifted Hands star Kimberly Elise reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, saying, “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion,” adding, “Hallelujah!”

“Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah!” the John Q star wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside the hashtag, “all glory be to God.”

Elise — whose career spans decades, as she has starred in blockbuster feature films like The Manchurian Candidate, The Great Debaters, and Ad Astra — is one of the few celebrities praising the Court’s life-saving decision.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

The move has caused many in Hollywood to have a collective meltdown, unleashing unhinged tirades on social media.

Pop singer Pink demanded in an all-caps Twitter tirade that anyone who is against women killing their unborn child “never fucking listen to my music again,” adding, “fuck right off.” The pop star was quickly mocked by social media users who questioned her relevance.

Left-wing pop star Cher also reacted to the ruling via bizarre Twitter diatribe, in which she claimed former President Donald Trump’s “radical Republican Supreme Court” is “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women.”

Comedian Billy Eichner also had his caps locks on while issuing a tweet attacking Christians in response to the ruling, exclaiming, “GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU.”

