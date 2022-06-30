Watch: Fans Walk Out on Singer Halsey After Her Pro-Abortion Tirade

Fans walked out of a Halsey concert in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend after the pop singer went on a pro-abortion rant in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade.

“You guys are at this concert right now, because I had an abortion that saved my life,” the singer told her fans, insinuating that she wouldn’t have been able to figure out how to become successful if she had a child. Halsey, who had her first child last summer, said “I struggled to get pregnant for a very long time.”

Watch Below:

Halsey’s Speech tonight in phoenix on abortion and the overturning of Roe V Wade (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Kk8r19FbdU — Celi (@CelineMoni) June 27, 2022

Halsey, who had her first child last summer, said “I struggled to get pregnant for a very long time.”

“A lot of people think that because I struggled with infertility, with endometriosis, with other reproductive illnesses, that that would mean that once I got my baby that I wouldn’t be pro-choice anymore,” the “Bad at Love” singer continued.

“Motherhood, parenthood, is not something that you can force someone into,” she added.

Halsey went on to call out the men in the audience, saying that instead of “sharing statistics on Instagram,” and “saying, ‘That’s really fucked up,'” they should be “sharing stories about how you’ve benefitted from abortion somehow.”

Watch Below:

halsey’s speech about abortion in arizona tonight. i love them forever pic.twitter.com/mGnbK6V8yc — emo steph (@stephxvg) June 27, 2022

She went on to say that her “heart breaks” looking at her fans, and realizing that they might not be able to as easily abort their unborn children.

“The truth is that my heart breaks looking out into this audience, because I see so many people who deserve to have incredible lives — who deserve the right to choose themselves,” she said.

Halsey dramatically added “I’m looking at your faces right now, I’m looking at you, I am remembering your faces, I am remembering what you look like.”

“And I know that the reality is that some of the people I am looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day,” the singer insisted. “And you deserve that.”

“If you don’t like it, you can go home right now,” Halsey added.

Halsey’s fans did just that, walking out of the venue after her pro-abortion rant.

“THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE WHO JUST WALKED OUT OF THE HALSEY CONCERT AFTER NIGHTMARE WHEN SHE SPOKE ABOUT ABORTION WAS SICKENING,” one fan tweeted, to which Halsey commented, “downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out.”

downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out 👋🏼 https://t.co/qc8q8mshd9 — h (@halsey) June 28, 2022

It appears Halsey’s critics got to her, as the singer addressed the matter in a follow-up tweet days later, writing, “The ‘people pay to see you sing not hear your views’ argument is so dumb.”

“No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose,” she added. “Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism.”

The “people pay to see you sing not hear your views” argument is so dumb. No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism. — h (@halsey) June 29, 2022

Last week, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning abortion laws to state legislatures.

The Court’s life-saving decision has caused a cohort of celebrities to have a collective, public meltdown, unleashing lengthy and unhinged diatribes on social media and at their concerts.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.