Nolte: Variety’s Pronoun Nazis Censor ‘Flash’ Actor Ezra Miller’s Alleged Victim

To honor actor Ezra Miller’s absurd pronoun choices, the Pronoun Nazis at the far-left Variety censored one of the women Miller allegedly abused physically.

Ezra Miller is an actor best known for playing the Flash in the failed DC film franchise. He’s also a guy, a biological male, who identifies as “non-binary,” which means — this is no joke — that instead of using the pro-science pronouns “he” and “him,” he’s an unstable bully who demands everyone call him “they” and “them.”

So he’s a walking loon but a plural loon.

In the arena of ridiculousness, some in the media actually go along with this nonsense. This, of course, includes the most corrupt media on earth — the entertainment media, who allow these LMAO-pronouns to turn their articles into complete gibberish.

Here’s an example from the fascist idiots at Variety:

Many recognized Miller from their earliest breakout movies, 2012’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and 2011’s “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” where they played a troubled teen who brought a bow and arrow to school and murdered his classmates. Miller, then 27, also started to show a different, volatile side to their personality — one that began to concern Icelanders. [emphasis added]

That reads like Monty Python spoofing a fascist regime obsessed with the tyranny of pettiness.

That’s not even the worst of it…

Variety is such a proud member of the Woke Gestapo that it censored one of Miller’s alleged victims. Rather than allow her to tell the story her way, rather than let her speak her truth, the Pronoun Nazis at Variety went so far as to rewrite her statement into something that now sounds ridiculous and diminishes her allegation of being assaulted by the star:

“I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn’t,” she said. “All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight. My friend who’s filming sees [they’re] obviously not joking and it’s actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes [them] off me as [they’re] still trying to fight me. Two guy friends of mine are actually holding [Miller] back as [they’re] screaming, ‘This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!’” (At the time of the interview, it was unclear whether the woman was aware Miller uses they/them pronouns.)

These fascist monsters are rewriting the alleged victim’s statement to appease the man she claims assaulted her! Oh, and this alleged assault was caught on video.

Naked cruelty.

If you’re looking for good news, here it is… A standalone Flash movie starring Ezra Miller, a $200 million tentpole, is already in the can at Warner Bros.

They is the star.

The Flash is they’s movie.

And this is a huge movie where both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck return as Batman or is it BatThey now?

Well, them’s the breaks.

Is Warner Bros. going to prove its greed by giving a movie starring a creepy weirdo serially accused of abusing women and grooming children the blockbuster/movie star treatment? Or will Warner Bros. eat this out of deference to the #MeToo movement and Miller’s alleged victims?

I know what Disney would do… Those child-grooming perverts would have Ezra Miller dress like a sexy Mrs. Santa Claus and line up small kids to sit on his lap.

Hey, Warner Bros… Maybe don’t do business with mental cases?

