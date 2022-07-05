Katy Perry July 4 Pro-Abortion Rant Backfires: ‘You Supported an Anti-Abortion Mayoral Candidate’

Left-wing pop star Katy Perry’s pro-abortion rant on Independence Day backfired as the Joe Biden backer was called out by fans for her support of what they called an “anti-abortion” mayoral candidate in billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

On the Fourth of July, Perry reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court recently overruling Roe v. Wade by bizarrely claiming that a sparkler has more rights than women in the United States.

“‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler [shaking my head],” the singer wrote, referring to her 2010 song “Firework.”

“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 4, 2022

The singer, however, was called out by her fans, who quickly reminded her that she had expressed her support for Rick Caruso, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, California.

“Rick Caruso [for the win],” read a tweet from Perry last month.

RICK CARUSO FTW ❗️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 5, 2022

“then why did you endorse anti-choice Rick Caruso,” one Twitter user inquired.

“You supported an anti-abortion mayoral candidate in the last 30 days,” another pointed out.

“Did you mean to time this up to be exactly one month after this tweet where you endorse an anti-abortion candidate?” a third asked.

“Hypocrite,” another Twitter user wrote.

“You campaigned for Rick Caruso,” another reminded Perry.

“Girl you endorsed Rick Caruso maybe sit this one out,” one fan advised.

Other Twitter users simply appeared confused with Perry’s verbiage.

“girl what does this even mean,” one asked.

“A sparkler doesn’t have any rights, it’s an inanimate object,” another informed.

“Sparklers are banned in many American cities and municipalities,” another pointed out. “Women are not banned anywhere in the US.”

“Name the rights sparklers have that women don’t. I’ll wait,” another wrote.

begging to know what this is supposed to mean lmao https://t.co/F3A1CcktBd — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) July 4, 2022

Caruso will face off against Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) in November’s election for Los Angeles mayor.

In May, Caruso tweeted that he will “vigorously protect a woman’s right to choose” if he is elected mayor.

As your mayor, I will vigorously protect a woman’s right to choose. Reproductive freedom is a basic human right and any threat to this freedom endangers all women, especially the most vulnerable in our society. #CarusoCan pic.twitter.com/i3pR7XNRTt — Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) May 3, 2022

