Watch: Comedian Andrew Schulz Says Streamer Wanted to Censor His Special over Backlash Fear and These Searing Abortion Jokes

Comedian Andrew Schulz Says Streamer Wanted to Censor His Special over Backlash Fear and These Searing Abortion Jokes

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 07: Andrew Schulz appears onstage during Flagrant 2: No Easy Buckets With Andrew Schulz, Akaash Singh & Kazeem Famuyide at Highline Ballroom on February 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
David Ng

Stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz said he is self-releasing his latest special Infamous after a streamer wanted to censor certain jokes that it deemed were too offensive and could cause online backlash.

Schulz didn’t say who the streamer was, though some of his previous specials were released by Netflix. He said the jokes on the chopping block included one about an abortion clinic he once lived near in New York.

In his announcement this week, Schulz said the unnamed streamer “freaked out” after watching the finished cut.

“They said we can’t put this out, and those jokes are wild, and we don’t want to deal with the backlash. So you’re going to have to edit some of these jokes or cut some of these jokes out entirely,” he said. “Some of you probably know this about me, I’m a very stubborn guy, so long story short, I took my fucking life savings and I bought my special back.”

Watch below:

Schulz added: “People like real authentic comedy, and I think that they would prefer that than some watered down, corporate boardroom bullshit.”

A longer preview clip he posted on YouTube showed Schulz telling a string of jokes centering around abortion and an abortion clinic he once lived near.

Watch below (Warning: Graphic content):

Schulz walks a tight line between pro-abortion and pro-life jokes. Here is a sampling of some of his pro-life gags.

“I agree with you when you say men should have no say in the decision you make with your bodies,” he tells the audience. “I feel that way because at the end of the day, when we all go up to heaven, and God’s like, why were y’all killing babies? We’re going to be like, ‘y’all’?”

When he sees a UPS employee walk into the abortion clinic: “I had to. I had to. ‘At least someone wants to deliver.'”

