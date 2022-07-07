Watch: Comedian Andrew Schulz Says Streamer Wanted to Censor His Special over Backlash Fear and These Searing Abortion Jokes

Stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz said he is self-releasing his latest special Infamous after a streamer wanted to censor certain jokes that it deemed were too offensive and could cause online backlash.

Schulz didn’t say who the streamer was, though some of his previous specials were released by Netflix. He said the jokes on the chopping block included one about an abortion clinic he once lived near in New York.

In his announcement this week, Schulz said the unnamed streamer “freaked out” after watching the finished cut.

“They said we can’t put this out, and those jokes are wild, and we don’t want to deal with the backlash. So you’re going to have to edit some of these jokes or cut some of these jokes out entirely,” he said. “Some of you probably know this about me, I’m a very stubborn guy, so long story short, I took my fucking life savings and I bought my special back.”

Watch below:

Here’s the story about the special. It’s simple really. I’m not gonna edit my material and cut out jokes bc a network is worried about Twitter backlash. That’s it. I don’t know if this will work. I hope like hell it does. But that’s up to y’all. Let’s change the game. pic.twitter.com/cUF6oD7sdt — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) July 3, 2022

Schulz added: “People like real authentic comedy, and I think that they would prefer that than some watered down, corporate boardroom bullshit.”

This is one of the lines they were worried about for the special . Shout out the boy that lived tho . Pre-Order my new special INFAMOUS now. Link in bio!

7/17/2022 pic.twitter.com/IAM3NKCZHO — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) July 5, 2022

A longer preview clip he posted on YouTube showed Schulz telling a string of jokes centering around abortion and an abortion clinic he once lived near.

Watch below (Warning: Graphic content):

Schulz walks a tight line between pro-abortion and pro-life jokes. Here is a sampling of some of his pro-life gags.

“I agree with you when you say men should have no say in the decision you make with your bodies,” he tells the audience. “I feel that way because at the end of the day, when we all go up to heaven, and God’s like, why were y’all killing babies? We’re going to be like, ‘y’all’?”

When he sees a UPS employee walk into the abortion clinic: “I had to. I had to. ‘At least someone wants to deliver.'”

