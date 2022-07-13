Watch: Rocker Phoebe Bridgers Boasts About Donating Money from Concert Tour to Abortion Fund

Rocker Phoebe Bridgers told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that one dollar from each of her concert tickets will be going toward the Mariposa abortion fund. The singer also revealed that she had her own abortion while on tour, adding “It was easy.”

During a recent appearance on Mavericks With Ari Melber, Bridgers reacted to the notion that women may not be able to as easily kill their unborn children in a post-Roe America, saying, “I think people are terrified.”

“We have a dollar of each ticket going to the Mariposa Fund, which is an abortion fund based in Santa Fe,” the “Killer” singer added.

Watch Below:

“There’s like all kinds of things we can do, but I hate that the responsibility has been thrown on these, like, grassroots organizations instead of the government,” Bridgers lamented.

When the draft Supreme Court opinion leaked in May, Bridgers revealed that she had an abortion in October while she was on tour, adding, “I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.”

Later, during her performance at the Glastonbury music festival in England, Bridgers led a chant of “Fuck the Supreme Court!”

“Fuck that shit. Fuck America, like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old mother fuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies,” the “Funeral” singer added.

Watch Below:

.@Phoebe_Bridgers leads a “Fuck the Supreme Court” chant at Glastonbury following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade: pic.twitter.com/QzH652xEAw — Consequence (@consequence) June 24, 2022

During the interview, the 27-year-old went on to tell Melber, “I think I’ve just been raised my whole life thinking, ‘Everything’s moving up, and it can only get better,'” adding, “But I definitely talk to 20-year-old people who are like, ‘What do you mean? It’s been a trash fire since I was watching the news with my parents.'”

In response to Melber asking if she has seen anyone walk out of her performances after advocating for abortion on stage, the “Didn’t Know What I Was in For” singer said “I’ve only actually seen it a couple times — people walking out.”

“But it always is validating in some way, like, I think I get pretty self-conscious of having a fanbase that it can feel like, when I talk, I’m preaching to the choir,” she added. “So it’s nice to know that a message is getting to somebody that disagrees with me.”

Similarly, fans walked out of a Halsey concert in Phoenix, Arizona, last month, after the pop singer went on a pro-abortion rant in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade.

The singer later took to Twitter to call out of her critics, proclaiming, “downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.