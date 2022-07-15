‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Throws Shade on Dr. Oz’s Senate Bid: ‘You’ll Be Back Home in Jersey Soon’

Jersey Shore star Snooki has thrown shade on fellow New Jerseyite Dr. Mehmet Oz, accusing him of posing as a Pennsylvanian in his Senate campaign.

Snooki — real name, Nicole Elizabeth LaValle — called out Oz in a mocking Cameo video that was shared by Oz’s Democratic rival John Fetterman.

“I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job,” she said. “And personally, I don’t know why anyone would want to leave Jersey because it’s like the best place ever and we’re all hot messes. But I want to say best of luck to you. I know you’re away from home and you’re in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you, I just want to let you know. I will not forget you.”

She concluded: “And don’t worry, because you’ll be back home in Jersey soon. This is only temporary. So good luck. You got this! And Jersey loves you!”

Watch below:

Hey @DrOz 👋 JERSEY loves you + will not forget you!!! pic.twitter.com/YmaXfMpzUK — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 14, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, Oz is lagging Fetterman in a recent poll that puts the TV personality behind six points.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz in the contentious Pennsylvania GOP primary, predicting the celebrity doctor would win.

Oz has spent most of his adult life in New Jersey and registered to vote in Pennsylvania in 2020, leading many to question why the longtime New Jerseyite jumped states.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com