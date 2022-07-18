Cher Scolds Merrick Garland for Moving ‘Slow’: If GOP Takes Congress, ‘Game Over’ for Jan. 6 Commission

A shrill Cher has publicly berated Attorney General Merrick Garland for dragging his feet in the investigation into January 6, claiming Democrats will lose their chance to nail former President Donald Trump if the GOP takes Congress in November.

In a hysterical tweet on Monday, Cher accused Garland and the Justice Department of “moving so f[ucking] slow.”

MERRIT GARLAND & DOJ

R MOVING SO FNG SLOW,THOUSANDS OF DEM.& INDY SNAILS🐌, TURTLES🐢,& SLOTHS ARE CALLING FOR A CRAWL OUT IN PROTEST‼️

IF REPUBLICANS TAKE CONGRESS IN NOV.GAME OVER.1-6 INVESTIGATION SHUT DOWN,trump,&

CRIME SYNDICATE GO FREE,&🇺🇸VOTERS,4GET

FREEDOM 🇷🇺🇳🇷 — Cher (@cher) July 18, 2022

She predicted it will be “game over” for the January 6 probe if Republicans take Congress in November, adding that Trump will “go free.”

This isn’t the first time Cher has panicked over the coming midterm elections.

In January, she tweeted that if Democrats lose the House or the Senate, “we are fucked,” adding that if Democrats lose the White House in 2024, “stick a fork in democracy, it’s done.”

Cher expressed her despair at the state of the Democratic party when she called into an MSNBC show earlier this year.

“I really wish the Democrats would just go on full-tilt and run around with their hair on fire,” she told host Lawrence O’Donnell. “I know it’s not the nice thing to do or it’s not the genteel thing to do, but time’s-a-wasting, guys, and somebody’s got to light a fire.”

In a second tweet on Monday, Cher dutifully promoted the January 6 show trial by singing the praises of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her role in orchestrating the whole televised affair.

“I wouldn’t agree with Liz Cheney on ‘anything’ but must give major props 4 risking her career & safety 2 ‘do the right thing,'” the Hollywood star wrote.

HAVE 2SAY THIS 1/6 CONGRESSIONAL

INVESTIGATION IS

UNREAL🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟.

THERE’S 1 💣🐚AFTER

ANOTHER.THESE DEMOCRATIC

CONGRESS MEN & WOMEN ARE BRINGING

IT🔥.I WOULDN’T AGREE WITH LIZ CHENEY ON “ANYTHING”BUT MUST GIVE MAJOR PROPS 4 RISKING HER CAREER &

SAFETY 2 “DO THE

RIGHT THING” — Cher (@cher) July 18, 2022

