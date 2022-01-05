Cher Freaks Out amid Democrat Disarray: ‘Somebody’s Got to Light a Fire’

Left-wing pop star Cher called in to MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday, and told the host that she wishes the Democrats would “go on full-tilt,” adding, “somebody’s got to light a fire.”

Meanwhile, Democrats from the White House to Congress are in a disarray. One recent poll shows only 37 percent of Democrats want to see President Joe Biden on the 2024 ticket. Elsewhere, 25 Democrat lawmakers are not running for re-election, fueling speculation that Republicans are primed to take back control in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Moreover, Biden’s agenda is dead — killed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) — while Vice President Kamala Harris staffers are running abandening her in masse.

“I just feel kind of like a geek because I am such an avid MSNBC [viewer],” Cher told O’Donnell. “Sometimes I’m yelling at you guys, other times I’m just being like, ‘Oh, they’re so sweet’ and, like, rubbing your heads.”

“Actually, if you’ve ever read any of my tweets, you know I’m so insanely political and get myself in so much trouble, but I don’t care,” added the pop star, who is known for posting unhinged tirades on Twitter.

O’Donnell then asked Cher how she feels about the New Year after having allegedly “been through one year of a sane presidency” under Biden.

The MSNBC host, however, neglected to mention the 40-year high inflation, southern border and supply chain crises, and Americans stranded in Afghanistan, and more coronavirus deaths in 2021 than 2020, among other issues.

“I’d like to get in there and kind of scramble it up,” Cher said, “Because I really wish the Democrats would just go on full-tilt and run around with their hair on fire.”

“I know it’s not the nice thing to do or it’s not the genteel thing to do, but time’s-a-wasting, guys, and somebody’s got to light a fire,” the singer added.

O’Donnell then brought up former President Donald Trump, stating, “With all your experience in showbusiness, I’m sure you have encountered more people like Donald Trump than senators have encountered of people like Donald Trump.”

“Well, babe, I’ve encountered some junk people and some people — just the worst things, just think of a whole bunch of adjectives — but I’ve never encountered anyone [like Trump],” Cher insisted.

“They pale in comparison,” the pop star added. “You know, the people I know, just, they couldn’t even, I mean, he’s like a horse of a different color.”

