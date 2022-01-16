Cher Panics as Midterms Approach: If Democrats Lose House or Senate, ‘We Are F**ked’

Cher is freaking out as midterm elections draw closer, saying that if Democrats lose the House or the Senate, “we are fucked.” She went even further, saying if Democrats lose the White House in 2024, “stick a fork in democracy, it’s done.”

The singer-actress hit the panic button in a tweet posted late Friday in which she appeared to reference Democrats’ failure to pass “voting rights” bills that would federalize elections. Cher singled out Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who both refused to back the Biden administration’s efforts to seize power from states to oversee their own polling processes.

“What’s coming is DIRE,” Cher warned. “Know Its Scary,You Dont Want 2 Hear it,But If Dems lose House or Senate We’re fucked.”

She added: “If We Lose Presidency,STICK A FORK IN AMERICAN DEMOCRACY,ITS DONE.”

She then falsely accused Manchin and Sinema were depriving black “brothers” and “sisters” of the right to vote.

Earlier this month, Cher expressed her despair at the state of the Democratic party when she called into an MSNBC show.

“I really wish the Democrats would just go on full-tilt and run around with their hair on fire,” she told host Lawrence O’Donnell. “I know it’s not the nice thing to do or it’s not the genteel thing to do, but time’s-a-wasting, guys, and somebody’s got to light a fire.”

