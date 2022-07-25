Model Kate Moss Recalls Being Asked to Remove Her Bra at a Photo Shoot at 15

British model Kate Moss recalled a “horrible experience” at the start of her modelling career, in which a male photographer instructed her to remove her bra at a photo shoot when she was 15-years-old.

“He said ‘take your top off’,” Moss told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs on Sunday. “I took my top off, and I was really shy then about my body, and he said ‘take your bra off,’ and I could feel there was something wrong, so I got my stuff and I ran away.”

During the interview, Moss also talked about a famous cover shoot she did with photographer Corinne Day for The Face magazine in 1990, when she was still only 16.

“You know that scrunched up nose that is on the cover?” she said. “[Day] would say, ‘Snort like a pig’ to get that picture. And I would be like, ‘I don’t want to snort like a pig,’ and she would be like, ‘snort like a pig, that’s when it looks good.'”

Moss went on to say that she “cried a lot” during the photoshoot, because she felt uncomfortable “being naked.”

“I didn’t want to take my top off,” she explained. “I was really, really self-conscious about my body and [Day] would say, ‘If you don’t take your top off I am not going to book you for Elle,’ and I would cry.”

“It’s painful, because [Day] was my best friend, and I really loved her, but she was a very tricky person to work with,” Moss said. “But you know, the pictures are amazing, so she got what she wanted, and I suffered for them, but in the end they did me a world of good, really. I mean, they did change my career.”

Moss, who recently testified in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, where she denied ever being pushed down a staircase by actor Johnny Depp, contrary to what actress Amber Heard had suggested, was also asked to touch upon that.

After being asked what made her come out on his behalf, given that the gesture could’ve “backfired” on her, Moss said, “I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness.”

“I know the truth about Johnny, I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth,” she said.

