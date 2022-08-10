‘Justified’ Spinoff Production Hit with Second Violent Attack in Chicago: ‘Incendiary Device’ Thrown at Set

The Chicago production of FX’s Justified spinoff series has experienced a second violent attack in less than a month, with police saying someone threw an “incendiary device” at the set on Monday.

Justified: City Primeval was filming in Chicago’s South Loop area when an unidentified individual threw the “incendiary device” toward the set. The device didn’t explode and no one was hurt, according to a report from Chicago’s ABC7.

Police are investigating the incident, but no one has been taken into custody.

Less than two and a half weeks ago, FX's Chicago production of "Justified: City Primeval" was halted due to a gun battle in the area of Douglass Park. Now authorities say someone threw an "incendiary device" at the set last night while they were filming.https://t.co/LnyvY1dPGR — Chicago Journal (@chicagojournal) August 9, 2022

In July, production on the show was halted for a few days following a terrifying incident in which two cars engaged in a gun fight broke through barricades surrounding the set in the city’s Douglass Park area.

While no one was injured, the cast and crew were forced to hit the ground and take cover. Actor Timothy Olyphant, who is returning as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, was present and by one account, helped to shield a production assistant from gunfire.

The violent incidences represent a major embarrassment for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), who seems unable or unwilling to stop the epidemic of violence that has plagued the city under her watch.

As Breitbart News reported, 2021 was the deadliest year in a quarter of a century for Chicago, with 797 homicides. There were 3,561 shooting incidents in 2021, exceeding the previous year by more than 300.

